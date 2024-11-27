Hardy Reed LLC Sells 156 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $603.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $583.74 and a 200-day moving average of $560.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $455.41 and a 52-week high of $604.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

