Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 2,703 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 542.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.36 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.