Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $186.28 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $190.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.