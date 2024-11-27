Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $243,000 Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Wingstop by 21.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 138.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 40.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,630,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.74.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ WING opened at $338.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.97. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.27 and a 12-month high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.