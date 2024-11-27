Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,980,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,261.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $949.99 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,355.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,317.52.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.82.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

