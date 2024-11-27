HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Chairman Sells $124,450.00 in Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,646.30. This trade represents a 6.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HBT Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $761.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.86.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 70.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HBT Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

