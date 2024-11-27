Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $436,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $146.09 and a 52 week high of $187.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

