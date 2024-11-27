Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of S&P Global worth $137,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 4,922.4% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $521.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.76. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.