Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 724,951 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 337.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,951 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.37% of NXP Semiconductors worth $225,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.2 %

NXPI stock opened at $228.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

