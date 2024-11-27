High Liner Foods Inc (HLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE:HLF opened at C$15.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$459.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.38. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$10.36 and a 12-month high of C$15.58.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

