Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Stock Price Down 30% – Here’s Why

Shares of Highway 50 Gold Corp. (CVE:HWY – Get Free Report) dropped 30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 92,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 21,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Highway 50 Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21.

About Highway 50 Gold

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company explores for gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Gold Knob project comprises 589 unpatented claims located in Winnemucca, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 101 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada; the Johnson Canyon project, which comprises 186 claims located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, southeast British Columbia.

