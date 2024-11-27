Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.46. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 317 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 77,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

