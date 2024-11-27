Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PML. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 852.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

