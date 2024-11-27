HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,494 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.45.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $39.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

