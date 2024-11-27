hVIVO (LON:HVO) Trading 3.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.60 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26). Approximately 1,418,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,544,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.80 ($0.25).

hVIVO Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The stock has a market cap of £139.48 million, a P/E ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.95.

hVIVO Company Profile

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

