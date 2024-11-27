Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 660.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Incitec Pivot Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:INCZY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. 6,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0407 per share. This is a positive change from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

