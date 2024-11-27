Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Incyte by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 247,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Incyte by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This represents a 18.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,702 shares of company stock valued at $856,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 1.7 %

INCY stock opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 534.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Incyte’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Incyte from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.16.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

