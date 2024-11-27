Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Fortinet by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,575 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

