Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a PE ratio of 328.72 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at $17,666,625.41. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,378. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,167,451 shares of company stock worth $1,603,067,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

