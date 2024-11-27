Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,915,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ryder System by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,362,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 847,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,997,000 after buying an additional 37,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of R stock opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.09 and a 1 year high of $171.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

