Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,267.67.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,110.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,025.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,862.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.