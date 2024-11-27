Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 94 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,244.22 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,183.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,105.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

