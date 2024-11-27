Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL) Position Trimmed by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 55.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 134.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:UJUL opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.