Insider Buying: Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.03 per share, with a total value of $20,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,918.19. The trade was a 8.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fox Factory Stock Performance
FOXF stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.04, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.65.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Fox Factory
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at $626,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 173.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 115,432 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 25.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 135,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 223.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,793,000 after buying an additional 228,339 shares during the period.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
