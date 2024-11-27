Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells 101,993 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $3,021,032.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,191.04. The trade was a 48.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $4,276,577.98.

On Monday, October 14th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09.

On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $196,965.28.

On Friday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $212,410.29.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $169,491.40.

HIMS traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,581,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,741,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

