Insider Selling: Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Corey J. Booker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,443.36. This represents a 10.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of TUSK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 273,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,150. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a negative net margin of 105.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 65.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TUSK

About Mammoth Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.