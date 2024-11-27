Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 9,746 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,469.88. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 8th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,860 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $514,411.60.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $406,646.46.

On Friday, October 11th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90.

On Monday, September 23rd, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $254,021.35.

On Monday, September 16th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $200,799.50.

PLTR traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.05. 53,672,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,838,715. The stock has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.77 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

