Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,759.52. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.1 %

PEBK stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 390.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 985.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

