Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,071,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,187.62. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pulmonx Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 105,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,093. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 53.88% and a negative net margin of 72.01%. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Our Latest Report on LUNG

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 261.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 104,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth about $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 7.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,059,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 69,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.