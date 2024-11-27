Insider Selling: ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK) Senior Officer Sells 410,500 Shares of Stock

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Lukomski sold 410,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$73,890.00.

ROK Resources Stock Down 5.6 %

ROK stock opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. ROK Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

