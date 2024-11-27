Insider Selling: Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Sells 38,647 Shares of Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $8,403,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 190.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Vertiv by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

