Insight Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 696,231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,564,000 after buying an additional 495,941 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 217,241 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,270,000.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

