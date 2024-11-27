Insight Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 352 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $215.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.74 and a 200 day moving average of $231.38. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.64 and a 52 week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.