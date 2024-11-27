Insight Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 496,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1409 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

