Insight Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

