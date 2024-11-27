Insight Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJQ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

