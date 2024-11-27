Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $10.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.42. The company had a trading volume of 334,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,328. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $145.13 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 61.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 965,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,786,000 after purchasing an additional 367,628 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,499,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $34,635,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.