Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 61,842 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 61,842 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $3,690,730.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,030,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,216,181.76. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.45 and a beta of 0.64. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,837,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Intapp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,668,000 after purchasing an additional 411,434 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Intapp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after buying an additional 343,275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 64.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after buying an additional 301,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

