Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 61,842 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 61,842 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $3,690,730.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,030,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,216,181.76. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Intapp Price Performance
NASDAQ INTA opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.45 and a beta of 0.64. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.