Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.00 and last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

Get Integer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ITGR

Integer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $431.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.59 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. Integer’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Integer by 15.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3,443.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Integer by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.