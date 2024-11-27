Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,508,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $93,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after acquiring an additional 584,400 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 142.2% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 835,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,393,000 after purchasing an additional 490,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,718,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,131,000 after purchasing an additional 345,670 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $622,079. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

