Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.