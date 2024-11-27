iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.9% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,674,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $92.99. 5,661,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,033,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.34 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

