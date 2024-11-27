iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.01 and last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.65.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

