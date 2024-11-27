iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.01 and last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.65.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.