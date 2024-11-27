iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.63 and last traded at $64.63, with a volume of 1117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.26.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after buying an additional 413,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after purchasing an additional 368,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,641,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,585,000 after purchasing an additional 109,977 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

