iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.46 and last traded at $127.32, with a volume of 207149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

