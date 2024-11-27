iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is True Vision MN LLC’s Largest Position

True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,033 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 12.3% of True Vision MN LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $20,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,263,000 after buying an additional 6,632,679 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,361. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

