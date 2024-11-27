iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $148.56 and last traded at $148.56, with a volume of 743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.09.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.68. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.