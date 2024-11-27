iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,162,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 113,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGRO opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

