iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s 9th Largest Position

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,120,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

