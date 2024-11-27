iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Bought by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,469 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $24,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

